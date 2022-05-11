West Palm Beach school uses program to check on students' mental health daily

The first thing 10- -year-old Aubrey Shoaf-Levasseur does when she gets to class is log into the Wellcheq website.

"Today I am feeling excited. I have soccer tryouts today," she said.

What Aubrey writes every day is sent to her teacher through the Wellcheq website.

"It's to help your teachers get a view of how you are feeling for the day."

Wellcheq is a pilot program that several schools across the country are using, including The Greene School in West Palm Beach, to check on a student's mental health.

Kristina Hambrock is a 4th-grade teacher.

"As teachers, we can look and say what's going on right now, what is making these feelings rise or them feeling anxious," Hambrock said. "

Some students find it easier to express themselves this way.

"It's been extremely helpful as a teacher to form those relationships. I feel like I've been able to connect with students who tend to be on the quieter side because they have this outlet to tell me about their day," Hambrock added.

She sees a range of responses.

"I've gotten ones that said 'my mom was trying a new Tik Tok dance this morning' or other ones are like 'so and so in class really hurt my feelings yesterday.' I can help mediate those conversations."

Improving a child's emotional well-being.

"Where they learn how to regulate their emotions and work through those frustrating moments as kids and when it feels like the world is too heavy, seeing that there's an outlet and that people care."

Aubrey likes using the website.

"I think it's very helpful because it gives you the ability to explore and express your emotions. And it develops great mental health."

