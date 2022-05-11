Advertisement

Wreath laying ceremony St. Lucie County in honor of National Police Week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Surviving family members and friends joined together to honor fallen heroes during the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office annual Wreath Laying Service.

The ceremony took place at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Administration & Operation Center on Monday, as part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

"We are very, very fortunate that we have men and women in uniform that no matter what the odds are," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara, "they're here to come back and work in the service."

The annual ceremony honors fallen officers and serves as a reminder of the the sacrifices they made to serve and protect our community.

Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 9, 2022

