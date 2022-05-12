Advertisement

FPL conducts storm drill in preparation for hurricane season

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
With the 2022 Hurricane season is fast approaching and Florida Power & Light company continues to prepare for an active season.

On Thursday, about 3,500 FPL employees gave WPTV a behind-the-scenes look at how they are gearing up for the six-month season.

FPL conducted a storm drill to simulate a hurricane at their command center in Rivera Beach.

The drill also included a preview of the company's new, state-of-the-art fixed-wing drone, which is the size of a small aircraft.

“This is a great tool for us to be quicker, identify impacts that a storm has made to the grid and safe and as quickly as possible,” said an employee.

While FPL says it is more prepared for hurricane season than ever before, it is reminding residents that no system is hurricane proof and that everyone needs to have a plan in place.

Scripps Only Content 2022

