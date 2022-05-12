Advertisement

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to set sail on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is ready for its maiden voyage.

The cruise ship's on-board christening ceremony was held Thursday. The festivities were followed by a sail-away party on the pool deck.

The new cruise ship arrived into the Port of Palm Beach for the first time Tuesday, after undergoing major renovations on Grand Bahama Island, following the rebrand of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line that was announced last year.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed ship will include 658 cabins, eight dining venues, five bars and lounges, and 10 passenger decks to explore.

The first sailing with passengers is on Saturday at 11 a.m.

For more information or to book your cruise, visit margaritavilleatsea.com .

