Sen. Scott defends 'Rescue America' plan in WPTV interview

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke Thursday on a wide range of topics with WPTV, including his controversial new "11-Point Plan" that he believes will reform America.

Since Scott introduced the plan in February, critics have attacked his proposal to ban debt ceiling increases unless America is at war, and his push to require federal programs to expire every five years — including Social Security and Medicare.

Some also believe the "11-Point Plan" would raise federal income taxes on many Americans.

Scott told WPTV Reporter Matt Sczesny that his program, which he seeks to pass if Republicans take back the House and Senate in this fall's mid-term elections, will help reform America.

"What I want is to get back to a country that works," Scott said. "We have one of the lowest participation rates in the history of this country because what Biden and the Democrats want to do is they want to tell you, 'Oh, you don't need to work. We got another government program for you.' That doesn't work."

Biden attacked Scott's economic reform plan this week, saying the junior senator from Florida "has a problem."

"The MAGA Republicans are counting on you to be as frustrated by the pace of progress, which they've done everything they can to slow down, that you will hand power over to them ... so they can enact their extreme agenda," Biden said Tuesday.

Democrats and some Republicans have seized on the opportunity to highlight a portion of Point 6 of Scott's plan, which says: "All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again" and "Force Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt."

Scott said Thursday he would like to make Social Security and Medicare more solvent but did not offer how he plans to make it a reality.

"I want to make sure those programs (Medicare and Social Security) last, so I think it's important that we tell the public exactly what we’re going to do to preserve those programs," Scott said. "I'm a tax cutter. I would never raise anybody's taxes."

One of the Florida senator's main talking points is his push to lower the national debt, which now stands at about $30 trillion.

"I'm talking to people all around the country. People are very supportive of what I'm doing. Do you know, why? They want a plan. They want to rescue this country," Scott said. "I believe in plans. I believe in getting something done."

When asked about external economic factors contributing to inflation, such as the war in Ukraine and Chinese ports that are closed because of COVID-19, Scott urged the U.S. government to balance the country's budget.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., stands in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington.

"You got to quit spending more money than you take in, that's No. 1," Scott said. "No. 2, let's look at energy independence. Why would Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline? Why would he make it more difficult for us to explore for oil and gas in this country?"

As the scientists continue to warn about the growing impact of climate change on the world, the senator said he would like the U.S. to continue exploring for fossil fuels.

"We can't take care of ourselves or help others unless we're energy independent," Scott said.

On the issue of abortion, Scott declined to say if there would be more effort to curb abortion rights if Republicans regain control of Congress.

"We don't know what the Supreme Court decision is going to be," Scott said. "We have to wait and see exactly what they're going to decide."

