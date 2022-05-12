Traffic calming measures coming to Federal Highway in Lake Worth Beach

The Art Studio Cafe in downtown Lake Worth Beach is a slice of heaven for Faith Holmes. She gets to paint and socialize.

"I'm not the best painter so I like to come here and kind of work on those skills," she said.

A few hundred feet away from the studio the serenity fades once she reaches Federal Highway, a road she drives a handful of times a week.

"Driving on Federal it's a little risky just because of the apartments and where people are coming out of and seeing the street signs," she said.

Those who drive Federal Highway through Lake Worth Beach know traffic and speeding concerns are commonplace.

The Florida Department of Transportation has two projects planned for the road in 2024/25. The first project will start at 10th Avenue to 6th Avenue North. And the second project, a year later, from 6th Avenue North to Arlington Road.

Both projects include resurfacing, fixing existing drainage issues to upgrading curb cuts to ADA standards.

Jamie Brown, the director of public works for the city said they're looking to get FDOT to incorporate some traffic calming measures along the route.

"Currently, FDOT is proposing rectangular flashing beacons, as well as a raised intersection. And then, an actual raised pedestrian crosswalk," he said.

Brown said FDOT is playing ball.

"As of right now, the DOT is on board with those particular improvements," he said.

Holmes said she hopes the enhancements will slow folks down.

"The speed limit may be 5 mph below you know," she said.

Speed limits along this stretch of Federal Highway range from 25 to 35 mph. Brown said that's one issue the city is looking for FDOT to make uniform.

