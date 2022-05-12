Advertisement

Verhaeghe sets Panthers postseason record in 5-3 win

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores a goal against Washington Capitals...
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of Game 5 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Carter Verhaeghe set a Florida postseason record with a five-point night and the Florida Panthers escaped a three-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday and take a 3-2 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for Florida, which trailed 3-0 in the second period. Verhaeghe had two goals and three assists for the Panthers.

Patric Hornqvist, Claude Giroux and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

T.J. Oshie scored twice for Washington, which also got a goal from Justin Schultz and two assists from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ilya Samsonov stopped 33 shots.

