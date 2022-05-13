Advertisement

1 killed, 2 hurt in Boynton Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involved three cars.

At least one person has died and two others were hurt.

Images from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the vehicles smashed up and one car crashed into a wooded area.

Watch Chopper 5 video below:

Chopper 5 video of fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach

Police said the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard were shut down at the entrance of a BJ's Wholesale Club and Chick-fil-A shopping center.

