1 killed, 2 hurt in Boynton Beach crash
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.
Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involved three cars.
At least one person has died and two others were hurt.
Images from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the vehicles smashed up and one car crashed into a wooded area.
Watch Chopper 5 video below:
Chopper 5 video of fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach
Police said the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard were shut down at the entrance of a BJ's Wholesale Club and Chick-fil-A shopping center.
Scripps Only Content 2022