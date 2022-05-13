Advertisement

Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed

By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A newborn is in critical condition after being born to a mother who was shot and killed.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting around 8:15 Thursday night.

An unidentified man and a 38-year-old pregnant woman were found shot inside a vehicle.

Police say both people were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where the man was immediately pronounced dead.

The woman gave birth to her child and was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to police, the newborn is in critical condition.

“I could sit here tonight and tell you a whole bunch of things, but we really need to focus on the fact that something caused this to happen,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott during a news conference. “To be quite honest and frank, I don’t really give a (expletive) what the conflict was; we cannot have folks shooting pregnant women in our city.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

