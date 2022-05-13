Boynton Beach driver reunited with good Samaritans

A woman who suffered a medical episode while driving through a busy Boynton Beach intersection last week was reunited Friday with the strangers who came together to assist her.

The driver, Laurie Rabyor, spoke with WPTV and said she was filled with gratitude and joy after the good Samaritans came to her aid.

Rabyor became unconscious May 5 at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

She said a mix of high-blood pressure medications and fasting for a colonoscopy was to blame.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

Good Samaritans spring into action, help driver who had medical episode in Boynton Beach

Several good Samaritans came to the rescue, collectively stopping the car while one person tried to break a window with his fist.

Moments later, a woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and handed it over to another man, who broke the glass. The dramatic rescue was all caught on a red-light camera.

After the good Samaritans got inside, they remained at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Royal Caribbean is donating to Raybor and each of the good Samaritans a six- to eight-night Caribbean cruise and a $2,000 gift card, police announced Friday.

Rabyor was overcome by the generosity of everyone in her time of need.

"I just want to thank every single one of you. You were amazing," Rabyor said Friday. "I don’t remember any of it. Just to know that a group of people of all different nationalities and religions and nobody thought of anything like … They all just came together to help."

She said the kindness warmed her heart amid the bad news that is often reported.

"It's so wonderful to see something nice today," Rabyor said.

