Butler scores 32 as Heat beat 76ers, advance to Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gestures as he runs down the court during the second half of Game 6...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gestures as he runs down the court during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved "bye bye" to the Philadelphia crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge.

Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can't believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season.

He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control.

Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.

