Citywide automated waste collection service coming to Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The City of Port St. Lucie announced Thursday its new solid waste service to all residential customers.

The citywide automated waste collection service will begin in September.

Starting August, 96-gallon carts will be delivered to homes, the city said.

Residents who would like to request a smaller, 64-gallon cart, should fill out the form online by June 10.

All residents will receive a postcard with details about the new garbage carts.

