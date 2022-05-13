Advertisement

Dreyfoos School of the Arts on lockdown amid large police presence

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation.

West Palm Beach police said there is no threat to students or the public.

A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.

LIVE AERIALS FROM CHOPPER 5:

"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."

WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on school grounds.

A view from WPTV Chopper 5 showed police tape surrounding a theater on the campus.

Students could be seen standing outside the theater.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Middle-class residents being squeezed out of Palm Beach Co.
Florida secretary of state says she’s resigning
$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners
Arrest made in ‘operation NOT for sale by owner’ real estate scam

Latest News

Palm Beach County sheriff undergoes heart procedure
Boynton Beach driver reunited with good Samaritans
Teen who caused fatal crash on Beeline Highway gets 15 years in prison
1 killed, 2 hurt in Boynton Beach crash