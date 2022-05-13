Dreyfoos School of the Arts on lockdown amid large police presence
Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation.
West Palm Beach police said there is no threat to students or the public.
A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.
LIVE AERIALS FROM CHOPPER 5:
"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."
WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on school grounds.
A view from WPTV Chopper 5 showed police tape surrounding a theater on the campus.
Students could be seen standing outside the theater.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.
Scripps Only Content 2022