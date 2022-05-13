Dreyfoos School of the Arts on lockdown amid large police presence

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation.

West Palm Beach police said there is no threat to students or the public.

Police activity in the area of 500 block of south Sapodilla Avenue. School is currently on lockdown however there is NO threat to students or the public at this time. There are no injuries to any students or faculty. #media staging location will be determined shortly. — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) May 13, 2022

A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.

LIVE AERIALS FROM CHOPPER 5:

"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."

WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on school grounds.

A view from WPTV Chopper 5 showed police tape surrounding a theater on the campus.

Students could be seen standing outside the theater.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

Scripps Only Content 2022