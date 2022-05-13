Driver who suffered medical episode thanks good Samaritans

A driver rescued in a now-viral video is giving thanks to those who rushed to her aid.

"Oh my gosh, I was so grateful. I was so happy for those people," Laurie Rabyor said.

Rabyor is filled with gratitude and joy after experiencing a medical episode behind the wheel.

"I mean, words can't even express how thankful I am," she said.

Rabyor became unconscious May 5 at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

Good Samaritans spring into action, help driver who had medical episode in Boynton Beach

She said a mix of high-blood pressure medications and fasting for a colonoscopy was to blame.

"With the medication and the flushing of everything, it just flushed all my electrolytes out, all my vitamins out, and that's what happened," she said.

Rabyor's co-worker saw her slumped over and rushed over to help while Rabyor's car was moving toward oncoming traffic. She tried to stop the car but couldn't do it alone.

"And my co-worker, I cannot believe she jumped out of her car like that and just ran across the street," Rabyor said.

Several good Samaritans came to the rescue, collectively stopping the car while one tried to break a window with his fist.

Moments later, a woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and handed it over to another man, who broke the glass. The dramatic rescue was all caught on a red-light camera.

After the good Samaritans got inside, they remained at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Rabyor said she's forever grateful for the act of kindness, hoping it motivates others to follow suit.

"This is more of what should be happening instead of what is happening right now, and we need more people like this," she said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department will hold a special ceremony Friday afternoon for Rabyor to reunite with the group of good Samaritans.

