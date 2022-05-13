Advertisement

Elon Musk pauses purchase of Twitter

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday he is temporarily pausing his takeover of the social media outlet Twitter after he questioned its number of users.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted.

Musk announced last month he would purchase Twitter, turning the company from a publicly owned business to one controlled by Musk.

Musk has suggested he would loosen Twitter’s code of conduct, which has booted a number of users off the platform for spreading violent messages or misinformation.

Earlier this week, Musk told the Financial Times that he would reinstate President Donald Trump’s Twitter account if he takes over. Trump’s Twitter account was removed following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection as Twitter said Trump’s tweets about the 2020 election violated the company’s code of conduct.

