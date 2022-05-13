Advertisement

Fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involved three cars.

At least one person has died and two others are hurt.

Images from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the vehicles smashed up and one car crashed into a wooded area.

A fatal crash at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard in Boynton Beach on May 13, 2022.

Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down at the entrance of a BJ's Wholesale Club and Chick-fil-A shopping center.

