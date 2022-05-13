Fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach

At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involved three cars.

At least one person has died and two others are hurt.

Images from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the vehicles smashed up and one car crashed into a wooded area.

A fatal crash at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard in Boynton Beach on May 13, 2022.

Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down at the entrance of a BJ's Wholesale Club and Chick-fil-A shopping center.

We are on scene of a traffic crash involving 3 cars at the intersection of Boynton Beach Blvd and Winchester Park Blvd. One person has died; two others are injured. Eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down at the entrance to the BJ's/Chick-fil-A shopping center. pic.twitter.com/YiJXznHIRv — bbpd (@BBPD) May 13, 2022

