Fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.
Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involved three cars.
At least one person has died and two others are hurt.
Images from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the vehicles smashed up and one car crashed into a wooded area.
Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down at the entrance of a BJ's Wholesale Club and Chick-fil-A shopping center.
