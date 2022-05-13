Advertisement

Gas prices hit another record high in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As you get going on Friday, strap in for a very unwanted expense. Gas prices have hit a new record high in Florida.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.47, up 7 cents from Thursday, 28 cents from a week ago, nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.60 from the same time last year.

WPTV drove around Wellington Friday and found a Shell station selling gas for $4.99 a gallon.

WPTV journalist Danielle Seat reports from a Shell gas station in Wellington on May 13, 2022.
WPTV journalist Danielle Seat reports from a Shell gas station in Wellington on May 13, 2022.

What's really catching people off guard this time around is the slower but steadier increase in prices.

At the end of February and beginning of March, we saw a sudden and dramatic spike, then some relief. But the prices started climbing again in April, and people at the pump said that this time, it hurts even more.

"Ridiculously high. I mean, when is it coming down?" asked a driver named Lilly. "Every day we have to, you know, the equipment, the cars, the trucks, everything. So it's, like, hurting everybody's pockets."

"Big difference. Big difference everywhere you go," said driver Davion Cross.

A couple things you can do to save money: pay with cash, as it almost always knocks a few cents off. And drive conservatively and avoid accelerating quickly.

AAA said the spike is caused by a number of factors, including the upcoming summer driving season increasing demand, as well as a tighter global supply after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"We're exporting more fuel now because a lot of other countries are boycotting Russian fuel and they're looking to get their sources elsewhere," said Mark Jenkins with AAA.

AAA said the state average could likely reach $4.50 a gallon before trending lower.

For the latest gas prices in our area, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Middle-class residents being squeezed out of Palm Beach Co.
$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners
Arrest made in 'operation NOT for sale by owner' real estate scam
Florida secretary of state says she’s resigning
School officials break ground on new middle school in west Boynton Beach

Latest News

Glades residents strive for solutions amid housing crisis
Humidity, temperatures to increase this weekend
Driver who suffered medical episode behind the wheel thanks good Samaritans
Jupiter Christian School investigating after allegation of inappropriate conduct by staff member