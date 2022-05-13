Advertisement

Humidity, temperatures to increase this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday morning is pleasant with a few showers around and some thunderstorms in the Bahamas.

Friday afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s and a light wind.

This weekend, we'll increase humidity and high temperatures as we start to transition into the rainy season. It will be partly sunny each morning with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

At the beaches, the swell will slowly fade and will be pretty much gone this weekend. Boating will improve with just a light wind flow.

A total lunar eclipse will happen Sunday night with totality around midnight.

