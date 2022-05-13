Advertisement

Jupiter Christian School investigating after allegation of inappropriate conduct by staff member

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jupiter Christian School is investigating a complaint of alleged inappropriate conduct by a non-teaching staff member.

The complaint was received by the school administration on Thursday, according to school president Seth Cohen.

"As President, my first obligation is to ensure the safety of all students. This is my top priority," said Cohen in a message sent out to the school community. "You can be sure that we take this and all such allegations seriously. We are following all mandatory reporting protocols in connection with these allegations and the proper authorities have been notified. No further details can be shared at this time due to the nature of the ongoing investigation."

Cohen said the staff member has been placed on off-campus administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Middle-class residents being squeezed out of Palm Beach Co.
$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners
Arrest made in 'operation NOT for sale by owner' real estate scam
Florida secretary of state says she’s resigning
School officials break ground on new middle school in west Boynton Beach

Latest News

Driver who suffered medical episode behind the wheel thanks good Samaritans
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gestures as he runs down the court during the second half of Game 6...
Butler scores 32 as Heat beat 76ers, advance to Eastern Conference finals
2 teens caught in string of vehicle burglaries in Port St. Lucie
Citywide automated waste collection service coming to Port St. Lucie