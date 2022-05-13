Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on the way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Middle-class residents being squeezed out of Palm Beach Co.
Florida secretary of state says she’s resigning
$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners
Arrest made in ‘operation NOT for sale by owner’ real estate scam

Latest News

PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Palm Beach County sheriff undergoes heart procedure
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month