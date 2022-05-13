Advertisement

Suspect who crashed van on Dreyfoos School campus shot, killed by police

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A suspect who was driving a van in the wrong direction and crashed onto the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach was shot and killed by police Friday after an altercation, a police spokesman said.

The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Banyan Boulevard when the van crashed through a locked gate on the school campus and ran inside the auditorium, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

A struggle ensued and the suspect was shot and killed by police, Jachles said.

"All students are safe," the message from Principal Blake Bennett said. "Please do not come to the campus at this time. We will continue to update you."

West Palm Beach police said there was no threat to students or the public.

A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.

"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in an earlier statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."

WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on school grounds.

A view from Chopper 5 showed students lined up outside a theater on the campus of Alexander W....
A view from Chopper 5 showed students lined up outside a theater on the campus of Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, May 13, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

A view from WPTV Chopper 5 showed police tape surrounding a theater on the campus.

Students could be seen standing outside the theater.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

