Palm Beach County sheriff undergoes heart procedure

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is recovering after undergoing a successful heart procedure last week, according to a Friday statement from the department.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the procedure was performed May 3 under the advice of his doctors.

Barbera said Bradshaw is in good condition and has started physical therapy to expedite his return to normal life.

"Sheriff Bradshaw wants the residents of Palm Beach County to know that he has a strong executive and law enforcement team in place who are doing a great job in keeping your families safe," Barbera said. "Sheriff Bradshaw is getting regular briefings and is capable of reviewing information and guiding his team."

Barbera said Bradshaw's procedure was elective and not due to an emergency.

"He is receiving excellent medical care and expects to be back to work soon," according to Barbera.

Bradshaw won a fifth term as sheriff in 2020 to become the longest-serving sheriff in Palm Beach County history.

He was first elected as Palm Beach County sheriff in 2004.

