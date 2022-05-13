Advertisement

Parents, students reunite while Dreyfoos School of the Arts placed on lockdown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
All students are safe, and are still in a limited movement lockdown following an incident at Dreyfoos School of the Arts, the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement.

The campus remains under a code yellow lockdown. The threat is contained and students are being dismissed via staggered release.

The following is the dismissal process according to the school district:

  • Bus riders and those who use Tri-Rail will be released first
  • Students who depend on parent transportation will be released next
  • Students who drive will be released last

RELATED: Altercation involving police, erratic driver leads to lockdown at Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Bob Sullivan's daughter is a junior at Dreyfoos School of the Arts. He said he received a call from her advising him the school was on code red and that she loved him.

“She was hiding in the theater building in the locker room behind a closed door in the shower,” Sullivan said. "I just dropped everything and came up here.”

Dreyfoos School of the Arts students seeking shelter at the Kravis Center for the Performing...
Dreyfoos School of the Arts students seeking shelter at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on May 13, 2022.

Sullivan and his 17-year-old daughter, Karry, lived in Parkland at the time of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. They were left with the emotional effects of the Parkland shooting for a month.

However, Sullivan is grateful the situation at his daughter's school has been contained.

“I'm thankful for the Palm Beach County Police Department and the Dreyfoos administration for taking care of this the way it’s been taken care of,” he said.

Police remain on scene and the incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

