Advertisement

Strong storms moving through Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s and a light wind.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

This weekend, we'll increase humidity and high temperatures as we start to transition into the rainy season. It will be partly sunny each morning with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

At the beaches, the swell will slowly fade and will be pretty much gone this weekend. Boating will improve with just a light wind flow.

A total lunar eclipse will happen Sunday night with totality around midnight.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Suspect who crashed van on Dreyfoos School campus shot, killed by police
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Middle-class residents being squeezed out of Palm Beach Co.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Boynton Beach crash
Florida secretary of state says she’s resigning

Latest News

Dash camera captures dump truck crashing into trooper
DeSantis taps state rep. to replace outgoing secretary of state
Delray woman has Porsche stolen while unloading groceries
Parents, students reunite after fatal shooting at Dreyfoos School of the Arts
Suspect who crashed van on Dreyfoos School campus shot, killed by police