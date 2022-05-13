Increased humidity this weekend

Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s and a light wind.

This weekend, we'll increase humidity and high temperatures as we start to transition into the rainy season. It will be partly sunny each morning with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

At the beaches, the swell will slowly fade and will be pretty much gone this weekend. Boating will improve with just a light wind flow.

A total lunar eclipse will happen Sunday night with totality around midnight.

