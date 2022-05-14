Advertisement

Panthers beat Capitals on OT, win first playoff series since 1996

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates the winning goal during overtime of...
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates the winning goal during overtime of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Washington Capitals, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner Friday night to send the Panthers to the second round by beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in Game 6.

It’s the franchise's first playoff series victory since 1996, when Florida reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers are still eight wins from getting back to the final. But they will have home-ice advantage for their next series against either the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Verhaeghe's goal was his sixth of the series.

The Capitals lost in the first round for the fourth consecutive season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Suspect who crashed van on Dreyfoos School campus shot, killed by police
1 killed, 2 hurt in Boynton Beach crash
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Teen who caused fatal crash on Beeline Highway gets 15 years in prison
Boynton Beach driver reunited with good Samaritans

Latest News

Dash camera captures dump truck crashing into trooper
DeSantis taps state rep. to replace outgoing secretary of state
Delray woman has Porsche stolen while unloading groceries
Parents, students reunite after fatal shooting at Dreyfoos School of the Arts