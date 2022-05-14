Advertisement

Small plane crashes on Miami bridge, at least 6 people injured

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At least six people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

WTVJ reports that two of the six victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries.

The plane struck at least one vehicle on the bridge.

The bridge remains closed while officials conduct their investigation.

