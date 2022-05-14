Advertisement

Victim flown to hospital after food truck explosion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival Saturday morning in Vero Beach.

Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred.

The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital for Children in Orlando for treatment.

One person was taken to an Orlando hospital after this food truck exploded at Riverside Park in Vero Beach.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal's office were at the park conducting an investigation.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.

No other injuries were reported and the seafood festival remained open.

