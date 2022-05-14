Victim flown to hospital after food truck explosion

One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival Saturday morning in Vero Beach.

Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred.

The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital for Children in Orlando for treatment.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal's office were at the park conducting an investigation.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.

No other injuries were reported and the seafood festival remained open.

