3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
An infant was killed in an early morning crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive.

A Ford sedan pulled over on the side of the road and was struck in the rear by a Toyota sedan.

There were four occupants of the Ford, including two infants in the rear seats, a 3-month-old and a 1-year-old.

All four occupants of the Ford were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where the 3-month-old baby later died.

The adult male driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Miami-Dade police officer was also injured in a crash that happened while shutting down Florida's Turnpike due to the crash between the Ford and Toyota.

