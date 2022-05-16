Boynton school launches legal fight to remain on property

Officials who represent a Boynton Beach school announced Saturday that it is a plaintiff in a 14-count complaint for injunctive relief and damages against St. Joseph's Episcopal Church.

Representatives of the church recently informed parents that the St. Joseph's Episcopal School (SJES) will close at the end of the school year, leaving families in limbo.

William C. Swaney, a longtime benefactor of the school and current president of the SJES board of trustees is the other plaintiff in the complaint.

"Today’s filing is a reply to the cold, calculated and misguided plan by St. Joseph's Episcopal Church to displace 175 students and approximately 40 faculty from the property the school has called home for the last 64 years," Swaney said in a statement. "It is unconscionable that a church would do this to children, its school family and the community of Boynton Beach."

Representatives of the school, which has been open since 1958, contend that the church is in breach of an agreement made in 1994.

They are seeking damages in excess of $5 million against the church along with injunctive relief and other relief.

The plaintiffs have also demanded a trial by jury.

