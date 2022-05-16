Florida became the third state in the nation to pass 6 million cases, taking 120 days to add more than one million on Saturday with the daily increase 5,364 posted Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll is at 74,239.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, the cumulative toll has grown to 6,021,780 for a daily average of 7,480. It took 17 days to pass 5 million on Jan. 13, 131 days to pass 4 million on Dec. 28, 145 days to pass 3 million on Aug. 19, 116 days to pass 2 million on March 27 and 275 days to pass 1 million on Dec. 2, 2020.

Florida is third in cases behind California with 8,07,327 and Texas with 6,787,461. California's data is updated data twice a week on Tuesdays and Friday with Texas still daily. New York is fourth with 5,281,655 through Sunday.

The CDC released three-days of data Monday with 12,377 cases Saturday and 6,017 Sunday. One week ago it was 91.

The seven-day moving average is 8,055, most since 8,151 Feb. 14. It was 1,127 March 22, lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020 and the record is 65,274 Jan. 11.

Florida's record for cases was 76,607 posted on Jan. 19.

Florida 55,387 cases in the past week are third behind New York's 83,757, including 28,258 in the city and 35,499 elsewhere, and California's 60,559. Illinois is fourth with 40,026, {uerto Rico fifth with 37,493.

Florida's deaths increased by 131 over one week with the previous week 103, according to the CDC. The state submits data to the CDC but its state report is released biweekly.

California has the most deaths at 90,117 followed by Texas with86,713 and New York fourth at 68,648.

Hospitalizations with coronavirus in Florida have risen to 1,931 (3.29%), which is the most since 2,033 (3.56%) on March 8. One week ago it was 1,352 (2.31%) with 892 (1.58) on April 11, the lowest since record keeping began by the Deoartment of Health and Human Services in July 2020.

The total beds in use of the 259 hospitals: 44,455 (74.68%).

In the U.S., hospitalizations climbed to 23,199 (3.1%) compared with 19,165 (2.54%) one week ago and a record 160,113 (20.6%) Jan. 20

Florida is second in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with New York first at second with 2,707 (5.5% and ahead of California with 1,718 (2.75%).]

Florida reported 51,682 tests on May 9, the most recent available day, with the record 278,711 Jan. 3.

