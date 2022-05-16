Advertisement

Good Samaritan who stopped to help crash victims killed by motorcycle, police say

Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound...
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle died while helping others, police said.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the woman pulled over to render aid to victims of a car crash when she was then struck by a motorcycle.

Police said the back-to-back crashes happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The initial 911 call reported that an SUV had rolled over with two people inside.

Police said that the 19-year-old woman was a witness to the crash and pulled over to help. That’s when a motorcycle carrying two people struck the woman, who later died at the hospital.

Police also pronounced the driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, dead on the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the SUV, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured.

Upon investigation, police found that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike
Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Delray woman has Porsche stolen while unloading groceries
Friends say man killed at Dreyfoos School of the Arts needed help

Latest News

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
New White House press secretary recognizes historic moment on first day at the job.
New White House press secretary recognizes historic moment on first day
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months