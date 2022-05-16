Jury selection for Parkland school killer enters 2nd phase

Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has entered its second phase with the attorneys asking questions of potential jurors individually.

One candidate compared it on Monday to being interviewed for "the toughest job of my life."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

The attorneys asked the jurors about their views of the death penalty and knowledge of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder, so the 12 jurors eventually selected will only decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Scripps Only Content 2022