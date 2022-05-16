Advertisement

Lady Gaga visiting South Florida on upcoming summer tour

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pop music singing sensation Lady Gaga is bringing her "Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour" to South Florida.

Gaga's tour is visiting just 18 cities this summer, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sept. 17.

South Florida will be her final stop on the upcoming tour, which begins on July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Other U.S. visits on the tour include Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Hershey, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston.

Tickets to the show in Miami Gardens can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website on Tuesday.

