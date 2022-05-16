Advertisement

Marijuana grow operation busted in Okeechobee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies detained 3 people Monday, including a 13-year old child, after a tip followed by an investigation led them to find a marijuana-growing operation inside a residence in Okeechobee.

Officials said the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force along with their Special Response Team served a probable cause narcotics search warrant on the residence located at 2965 Northwest 34th Avenue.

Detectives said during a search of the home they were able to locate marijuana, L.S.D., mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and a B.H.O. lab used to extract T.H.C.

Officials arrested Korey Sallette for the cultivation of marijuana, manufacture of T.H.C., possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and drug paraphernalia.

Emiley Close was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, possession of psilocybin, possession of L.S.D., possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and drug paraphernalia.

No further information was available on the teen.

Anyone who would like to provide a tip is asked to call the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and leave a message at 863-763-7787.

