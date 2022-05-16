Advertisement

Police investigate vehicle break-ins at hotel parking lots

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

The latest happened overnight in the parking lots of hotels off Metrocentre Boulevard and 45th Street.

This comes after a separate string of break-ins that happened early Sunday morning at the Vedado Park neighborhood near Southern Boulevard.

In each case, multiple vehicles were broken into.

Investigators said you should never leave valuables in their vehicles.

Police also warn that you should never leave a gun in your car, whether it's locked or not.

So far there are no arrests in the case.

Police urge anyone with information in these cases to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike
Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Friends say man killed at Dreyfoos School of the Arts needed help
Delray woman has Porsche stolen while unloading groceries

Latest News

Florida passes 6 million coronavirus cases
Port St. Lucie police revive cadet program to attract recruits
Newborn infant feeds on a bottle of baby formula while being held by her mother.
Pediatrician warns of dangers of making your own formula
Treasure Coast air traffic controller shares how he helped hero pilot