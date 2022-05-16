Advertisement

SUV hits, kills 2 cyclists on Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police said a sports utility vehicle struck and killed two bicyclists as they crossed Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway.

One person was detained for questioning after the Sunday afternoon crash.

Miami police said the man and woman were struck as they neared a ramp to Key Biscayne.

Officials said they both died on impact.

Traffic was snarled for hours as police investigated.

News outlets reported that a Jeep hit the cyclists.

The names of the victims or the person who was detained have not been released.

