1 person dead following shooting in South Bay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
One person is dead after a shooting in South Bay Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Palm Beach Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wound (s).

Officials said the unidentified man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to PBSO, the shooter has been detained.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to the scene to investigate further.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

