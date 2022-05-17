Advertisement

2nd Loxahatchee woman arrested in Florida real estate scam

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A second woman from Palm Beach County has been arrested in connection with a real estate scam, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday.

Agents arrested Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russell, 22, of Loxahatchee on charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime.

Russell is accused of co-conspiring with Tabria Josey to steal hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims in a complex real estate scam.

Officials said Russell was booked Tuesday into the Lee County Jail.

Josey was arrested last week after investigators said she defrauded more than 45 victims attempting to sell or rent 25 properties in Lee, Indian River, Palm Beach, Flagler, Orange and St. Lucie counties.

FDLE said the investigation is ongoing and agents said there could be additional victims. If you have information about this crime, please contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880.

