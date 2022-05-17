Advertisement

Florida pledges $100 million for cancer research and care

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the state is allocating $100 million for cancer research and care at medical facilities throughout the Sunshine State.

The money will go to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Florida, and we will continue to support those fighting this deadly disease," DeSantis said during a news conference in Miami-Dade County. "With this funding, cancer centers will continue their cutting-edge research and provide high quality care to patients."

Watch news conference:

Joining the governor on Tuesday was Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis, who recently overcame her battle with breast cancer.

"I am incredibly proud to see this record funding secured for cancer patients, their families, and the facilities that serve them," Casey DeSantis said. "Early detection is a game changer in the cancer fight."

Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie to select new waste provider Wednesday
Florida passes 6 million coronavirus cases
Lady Gaga visiting South Florida on upcoming summer tour

Latest News

2nd Loxahatchee woman arrested in Florida real estate scam
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
Affordable high-speed internet available for low-income families
School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo
Person killed after shooting in Indian River County