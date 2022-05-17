Florida pledges $100 million for cancer research and care

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the state is allocating $100 million for cancer research and care at medical facilities throughout the Sunshine State.

The money will go to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Florida, and we will continue to support those fighting this deadly disease," DeSantis said during a news conference in Miami-Dade County. "With this funding, cancer centers will continue their cutting-edge research and provide high quality care to patients."

Joining the governor on Tuesday was Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis, who recently overcame her battle with breast cancer.

"I am incredibly proud to see this record funding secured for cancer patients, their families, and the facilities that serve them," Casey DeSantis said. "Early detection is a game changer in the cancer fight."

Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.

