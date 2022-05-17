Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie to select new waste provider Wednesday
Florida passes 6 million coronavirus cases
3-month-old killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a...
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
Person killed after shooting in Indian River County
The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide
The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide