Advertisement

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court, however, could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie to select new waste provider Wednesday
Florida passes 6 million coronavirus cases
Lady Gaga visiting South Florida on upcoming summer tour

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020