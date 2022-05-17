School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo

A concerning photo with racial overtones, which has been circulating recently on social media, was confirmed Tuesday by the Martin County School District to be authentic.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they increased law enforcement presence at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City.

The Martin County School District said earlier in the day they were investigating the origin and authenticity of the photo after members of the community alerted school leaders Monday evening.

"We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident," Superintendent Dr. John D. Millay said.

The district also said it has zero tolerance for hurtful or discriminatory messages of any type.

Millay said he was appalled and saddened by the photo and expects the district to have the investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.



Millay released the following statement regarding the matter:

"Last night, the Martin County School District launched a comprehensive investigation into the origin and authenticity of an inappropriate and disturbing photo circulating on social media. We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic. We expect to have our investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.



Students who were involved in this disgraceful incident will be provided the due process afforded under federal and state law, and our investigation will not compromise those rights.



The District is, however, appalled, and saddened by this incident which is contrary to our values, and the ideals that are instilled in our students.



Upon the completion of its investigation, the District will mete out appropriate disciplinary consequences to any students who participated in this behavior, pursuant to the District's Code of Student Conduct. Federal law precludes us from identifying specific students and the specific disciplinary actions taken.



The Martin County School District reaffirms, without reservation, to all our students, our families, our employees and this community that the Martin County School District is committed to promoting and maintaining a learning environment free of hateful, racist and discriminatory actions or conduct. We will not condone or allow any conduct that may harass any student or class of students, has the effect of substantially interfering with any student's educational performance, or has the effect of substantially disrupting the orderly operation of any school.



We have and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy in this regard. I will work towards partnering with the leaders in our community to reinforce our values in this regard and will continue to strive towards fostering a learning environment free of bigotry and racism."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office also released the following statement to WPTV:

"We are aware of this photo and are awaiting more information from the school district. As a precaution and because this image has circulated on social media and caused concern, we have increased law enforcement presence at the school."

The Martin County School District posted the following statement on their Facebook page Monday concerning the photo:

"The Martin County School District is aware of the existence of a concerning photo that is being circulated on social media. The origin and authenticity of the photo are being thoroughly investigated. The District has zero tolerance for hurtful or discriminatory messages of any type. We appreciate the engaged members of our community who took the time to bring their concerns to our attention this evening."

