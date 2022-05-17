Sheriff's office investigates legitimacy of 'concerning' photo

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has increased law enforcement presence at a school within the district following a concerning photo on social media.

The Martin County School District is investigating the origin and authenticity of the photo after members from the community alerted school leaders Monday evening.

The increased law enforcement presence is occurring at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City, according to the sheriff's office.

The district also said it has zero tolerance for hurtful or discriminatory messages of any type.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office also released the following statement to WPTV:

"We are aware of this photo and are awaiting more information from the school district. As a precaution and because this image has circulated on social media and caused concern, we have increased law enforcement presence at the school."

The Martin County School District posted the following statement on their Facebook page Monday concerning the photo:

