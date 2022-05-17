Advertisement

Third round of free at-home Covid-19 tests now available

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Americans can now order more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the U.S. Postal Service.

The federal government started taking orders for a third round of COVID-19 test kits on Monday.

Each order now contains eight rapid antigen tests, the USPS website says. The previous two rounds, offered in January and March, sent out four tests each.

The number of new Covid cases has been increasing in recent weeks, although whether that factored into the latest round of tests was not immediately clear.

The United States reached the tragic milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.

The U.S. is believed to be the first nation to reach 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the virus is considered the cause of over 6 million deaths.

You can order your free at-home COVID-19 test kits by clicking here.

