Butler scores 41, Heat defeat Celtics 118-107 in series opener

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Derrick...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter.

Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols).

Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

