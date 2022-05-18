Advertisement

Halsey suddenly halts concert at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April...
Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TMZ is reporting that music artist Halsey's performance Tuesday at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre was abruptly paused.

Halsey stopped the music, kneeled on stage and addressed fans off the mic. According to several witnesses who spoke with WPTV NewsChannel 5, there was a small incident in the pit that the artist chose to address.

Halsey then addresses the audience and said:

"While I have you, I just want to make a statement, make a reminder, you know. I know we've been locked inside for a long time and we forgot how to act like f—ing people. But, everybody is here because they love the same thing that you do, so make sure you treat them with compassion, community."

Some witnesses characterized the incident as bickering among fans. Others said it was a small fight.

"Yes, there was a fight in the pit and people were getting hurt," one Twitter user told WPTV.

97.9 WRFM Video of Halsey

