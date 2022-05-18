Advertisement

Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman c(27) interferes with Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55)...
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman c(27) interferes with Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Residents changing habits in effort to save money
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie to select new waste provider Wednesday
Florida passes 6 million coronavirus cases
School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo

Latest News

Precautionary boil water notice in effect for some residents in Riviera Beach
Police officer safe after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol car
Buzz over new peach honey beer in Palm Beach Gardens
County approves $75 million to renovate Jupiter ballpark