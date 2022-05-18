South Florida women's soccer community reacts to equal pay decision

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with its men’s and women’s teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.

The CBAs announced Wednesday will run through 2028.

The USSF is the first national governing body to promise both sexes matching money.

Rachel Neumann is the captain and goalkeeper for Palm Beach Atlantic University's (PBAU) women's soccer team.

She's elated to learn about the historic collective bargaining agreement.

"Women are just as capable. We've proven it over and over again,” said Neumann. "I think it's such a big move for women's sports, specifically women's soccer in general. It shows that even when we perform better than men, that we are able to earn that same amount of money which we deserve."

"I think It's long overdue,” said Lauren Olshtein, assistant women’s soccer coach at PBAU. "Empowered to keep working everyday. I mean they show up, they train, they ice bath, they prehab, they rehab, they go through everything the men do in their sports. To finally be able to say you're going to get paid equally for that, it's great recognition."

Key takeaways of the new agreement are: Equalization of FIFA world cup prize money - a first of its kind for any federation in the world where both teams will pool and share FIFA world cup prize money, identical appearance fees and game bonuses, and commercial revenue sharing for the first time ever.

"I think it sends an amazing message to the soccer community at large and maybe even to the governing body of FIFA,” said Chris Gnehm, head women’s soccer coach at PBAU. “There should be more evenness in terms of what is getting paid on the men's side and women's side altogether."

The major announcement comes after a years-long fight for equal pay and a lawsuit filed three years ago.

Neumann hopes the new deal will allow the sport to keep growing.

"You don't have to choose between your dream and finances. You can pursue both,” said Neumann.

For more information on the collective bargaining agreements, visit: https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2022/05/cba-fact-sheet.

