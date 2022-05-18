Advertisement

Vero Beach businesses destroyed by fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A pair of Vero Beach businesses were destroyed late Tuesday night when a raging fire broke out.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of 21st Street around 9:15 p.m. and found Vero Beach Laundry and Kids Closet completely engulfed in flames.

A fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.
A fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

It took several hours for Indian River County Fire Rescue to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters are at the scene Wednesday watching for hot spots, officials said.

The Vero Beach Police Department said both businesses are a complete loss. However, there are no reports of any injuries.

Images from the scene Wednesday showed the businesses torn apart and charred, with the roof and many structural supports gone.

Damage from a fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.
Damage from a fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

